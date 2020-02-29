|
James ("Ziggy") McGee Zieglowsky
PEKIN - James (Ziggy) McGee Zieglowsky, 83, formerly of Pekin, died in Gold Canyon, Arizona on February 22, 2020 with family by his side. Loving husband, father and grandfather, Ziggy was a strong patriarch to his family and a good friend to all.
Born in 1936 to the late Jacob and Helen Zieglowsky of Lincoln, IL., Ziggy spent most of his life in Illinois before moving to Arizona in 2000. After graduating from Pekin Community High School in 1954, Ziggy attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL., where he earned a degree in Business Management in 1968. He was an exceptional athlete and football player, and was a proud member of the 1951 Illinois Mythical State Football Champions. In 2002, Ziggy and his teammates were inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame.
A U.S. Veteran, Ziggy served his country with honor as a member of the 169th Tactical Fighter Squadron, last serving during the Berlin Crisis.
In 1963, he married Sheila Pitchford, also of Illinois. In their 56 years together, the two celebrated the births of two children –son, Rick and daughter, Valerie – and two grandchildren. The family of four enjoyed traveling when the children were young and as they got older, they kept a tradition of weekly dinners when the family relocated to Arizona.
Ziggy's career spanned more than 40 years in construction equipment manufacturing and sales. He served as President and CEO of Common Equipment Company, President of the Systems Engineering Division and President of the United States Battery Company. In 1975, Jim received Clark Equipment Company's highest honor by being inducted into the "Clark Inner Circle" for his many notable achievements. He was a mentor to many, propelling the development of other young professionals in the field of material handling and engineering.
In 2000, James and Sheila moved from Illinois to sunny Arizona, where Ziggy enjoyed playing golf year-round at Superstition Mountain Country Club, where he was both a member and resident. In addition to his passion for golf and all sports, Ziggy will be remembered for his incredible love of animals.
Ziggy's legacy will live on through the greatest of his accomplishments – his family. Ziggy is survived by his wife, Sheila; his son Rick (Shannon), daughter Valerie, granddaughter Kyndall and grandson Zane.
His family and friends will celebrate the life of "Ziggy" with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude, The Salvation Army or Bradley University School of Business.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020