James McNally
MORTON - James A. "Jim" McNally, 77, of Morton passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends.
Jim was born on February 11, 1942, in Peoria. He married Jeanne Stelter on November 11, 1963, in Havana, Ill. She survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Debbra (Richard) D'Harlingue of Laurie, Mo., and Denise McNally of St. Louis, Mo.
Jim worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 37 years, retiring in 2000, from the Marketing Services-Engine Division. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton. He served on the Morton Village Planning Commission from 1974 to 1975, as well as the Morton Village Board from 1975 to 1979 and 1981 to 1989. Jim was a hunter, fisherman and golfer. He enjoyed spending time at Lake of the Ozarks and Gulf Shores, Ala.
A visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will be at a later date in Shield's Chapel Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morton Fire Department Paramedics or OSF St. Francis Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tristian at OSF Home Care Services and Stephanie at OSF Hospice.
To view Jim's full obituary, video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019