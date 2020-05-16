|
|
James "Jim" Melton
WASHINGTON - James E. "Jim" Melton, 72, of Washington passed away at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on January 27, 1948, in Galesburg, IL, to Charles "Chuck" and Shirley Welsh Melton. He married Constance M. "Connie" Kuschel on October 25, 1969, in Cook County, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael (Amie) Melton of Washington and Bradley (Bonny) Melton of Springfield; three grandchildren, Ashley Melton, Ryan Melton and Jacob Stoffle; sister, Linda (Carl) Baker of PO Box 364, London Mills, IL 61544; and niece, Laurie Vancil of Galesburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Vancil Swigart; and nephew, Stephen Vancil.
Jim was a proud United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a machine operator and later in management before retiring in 2000 after 37 years of service.
Jim enjoyed sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service with inurnment at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield will take place at a later date. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care or American Diabetes Association.
Jim's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020