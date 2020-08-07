1/
James "Jim" Melton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Melton
WASHINGTON – James E. "Jim" Melton, 72, of Washington, passed away at 7:05 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
A memorial service with social distancing and face coverings will be held at 6pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4 to 6pm on Thursday. A graveside service with military honors will be at Noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved