James "Jim" MeltonWASHINGTON – James E. "Jim" Melton, 72, of Washington, passed away at 7:05 pm Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.A memorial service with social distancing and face coverings will be held at 6pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4 to 6pm on Thursday. A graveside service with military honors will be at Noon on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.