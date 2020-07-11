1/1
James "Bud" Melz
1976 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - James Lee "Bud" Melz Jr., 43, of East Peoria passed away at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1976, in Peoria to James Lee and Elaine Marie (Nelson) Melz Sr.
Surviving are his mother of East Peoria; one son, Jacob Ragon of Union City, Tenn.; one daughter, Whitney Ragon of Heiskel, Tenn.; one grandson, Hunter; one sister, Montana (Wayne Stockstill) Melz of Mackinaw; and one nephew, Jaxson.
His father preceded him in death.
Bud worked as an independent contractor, installing siding and windows, last for Window World. He last worked on Tuesday.
An outdoor enthusiast, Bud loved fishing, boating, dirt bike riding and riding 4-wheelers.
No services or visitation are planned. Cremation will be accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Prevention of Abuse, P.O. Box 3855, Peoria, IL 61612.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
