James Modglin
1942 - 2020
James Modglin
MAPLETON ~ James Edmund Modglin, 78, of Mapleton, passed away at 4:01 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born July 15, 1942 in Metropolis to Rev. Abraham and Fredonia (Brinnen) Modglin, he married Joyce Sue Newberry on Sept. 30, 1972 in Bartonville. She survives.
Also surviving are three stepchildren, Bill Gentil of Pekin, Michell Palazzo of Pittsfield and Christopher (Cathy) Keith of Mapleton; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Lani, David, Lyndie, Leah, Tony, Derrick and Christopher; seventeen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dianne Plants of Daytona Beach, Fla., Brenda (Bill) White of Dunlap and Susie (Dennis) Gaal of Metamora and four brothers, Bob Modglin, Doug Modglin, both of Daytona Beach, Rich (Jennifer) Modglin of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Scott (Becky) Modglin of Schaumburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Audrey Shaw and one brother, Bill Modglin.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Jim retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1999 after 33 years of service as an assembler.
He loved to fish and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved to work in the yard, vacation at Daytona Beach and drink a cold Budweiser. Jim was a member of Limestone American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville and the Lake Camelot Sportsman's Club.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Private memorial services will be held at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army. No visitation is planned. Cremation will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate. 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Ill. 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
