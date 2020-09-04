James Monroe

ELMWOOD - James J. Monroe, 80, of Hortonville, WI, passed away Monday, August 31st at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. Jim was born in Hanna City, IL on January 15th, 1940 to Eloise (Thrush) and James F. Monroe. Jim married Midge Steck on June 16th, 1963 at the Farmington Methodist Church in Farmington, IL.

Jim worked at Keystone Steel & Wire for 42 years in both Peoria, IL, and Hortonville, WI, retiring in 2000. Jim and his son Bob bought Fox Valley Steel & Wire from Keystone in 2000 and while they sold the business in 2012, Jim continued to run the operation until formally retiring in 2015 after 57 years in the wire industry.

Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and boating and particularly enjoyed feeding birds, deer, and turkey in his back yard. Most of all, he and Midge devoted their time to their children and grandchildren, never missing an event no matter how far.

Jim is survived by his wife Midge, son Robert (Carleen) Monroe of Green Bay, WI; daughter Elizabeth Monroe of Hortonville, WI; grandsons Jacob and Kyle Monroe also of Green Bay, WI; Sister-in-law Jean Monroe of Peoria, IL, sister-in-law Susie (Dennis) Moore of West Chester, OH; nieces and nephews Kevin (Catherine), Zachary and Brianna Monroe, Kathy (Jon) Franks, Nicole (Nathan) Jones and Melissa Zeglen, Tobin (Brooke), Sydney, Lucas, and Cooper Moore.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David F. Monroe.

Two services will be held, one in Hortonville, WI and one in Elmwood, IL.

The first service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Borchardt Moder Funeral Home in Hortonville, WI. A gathering of friends and family will take place directly at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

The second service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Elmwood Presbyterian Church in Elmwood, IL. A gathering of friends and family will take place at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

In accordance with state mandates regarding Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be practiced.



