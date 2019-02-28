Home

James Nelson (Jay) McCormick

PEORIA - James Nelson (Jay) McCormick died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
The son of R.G. and Frances McCormick, Jay married Diane Rouleau on August 15, 1964. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Michael (Kathy) McCormick of Metamora, and his daughter, Mary (Scott) Mayer of San Antonio. Two grandchildren, Jack and Brooke McCormick, and a sister Judy (Dale) Lowry, also survive.
After graduating from Peoria High School, Jay attended the University of Tulsa, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He received a bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University and master's degree in administration from Bradley University.
Jay began his teaching career in Tinley Park, IL before returning to his high school alma mater, where he was a guidance counselor and coach. He then worked as both an assistant principal and principal at Richwoods High School. After retiring he had various jobs including interim Friendship House director, Concordia Grade School principal, Peoria Chiefs ticket manager and Madison Golf Course assistant groundskeeper.
Jay was also past president and active member of Rotary Club of Peoria North and a sixty-year member of First Federated Church in Peoria, IL.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at First Federated Church. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. The Rev. Dr. Forrest Krummel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
