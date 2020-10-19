1/1
James P. Donahue Jr.
PEORIA - James Patrick Donahue Jr., 83, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, while in the loving care of the staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne; seven children, James III (Mary), Jennifer (Ray), Judith, Janine (Mike), Jerry (Litha), Jessica (John) and Johanna; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and one grandson.
Jim was born in Peoria on May 13, 1937, to James Patrick Donahue Sr. and Mary Mildred Watterson and had one sister, Mary Pat.
Jim graduated from Spalding and married Joanne Pearl Urbanc on May 18, 1957.
Jim began working for Keystone Steel and Wire in 1956 and spent 45 dedicated years at Keystone and it's affiliate Scrap Products Inc. After retiring, he spent many years volunteering for The Greenway Project in West Peoria. Jim struggled with significant health issues and immersed himself in a spiritual journey that led to many meaningful friendships. He focused on writing and deepening his faith and sharing the message of God's unconditional love and forgiveness.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. in the church. Franciscan Friars will officiate. His burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Holy Family Church or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their condolences by logging on to wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
