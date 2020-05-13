|
|
James P. Rowley
LAFAYETTE - James P. Rowley, 63, of LaFayette, formerly of Kewanee and Peoria, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, after a very brief illness.
James was born on December 31, 1956, in Peoria, the beloved son of Paul and Betty (Newman) Rowley. He married Lynn (Screeton) Matchett on April 10, 2003. She survives.
James is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nicole (Matchett) and Brian Wear of Kewanee; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Ethan, who were the light of his life; father-in-law, Earl Screeton of Kewanee; and his black lab, Lizzie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt and uncle, Maxine and Bill Wormer.
Jim worked at S&S Builders Hardware in Peoria, where he wore many hats. He worked there nearly all of his life and was looking forward to retirement. He loved fishing, cooking and fixing things for his grandkids. He also loved football and was a Vikings fan. He especially loved spending time with his family. Jim will be greatly missed.
A private family graveside service will be Friday, May 15, 2020, at Pleasant View Cemetery. Deacon Marty VanMeltebeck will officiate. Please leave an online condolence for Jim's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020