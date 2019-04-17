|
James Paul Wuebben
PEORIA - Pastor James Paul Wuebben, age 86, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at Lutheran Hillside Village on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 12:35 p.m., surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord whom he faithfully served for over 60 years as a Lutheran pastor.
James was born on May 18, 1932, to Pastor John Martin and Norma Louise (Lambrecht) Wuebben in Poynette, Wisconsin. He attended Concordia College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. He served faithfully for 60 years at multiple parishes in Idaho, Nebraska, Washington, Illinois (Mt. Calvary Lutheran in Peoria), North Dakota and Wisconsin, and was recently named Pastor Emeritus by Faith Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Washington, Illinois.
For the past 12 years, Jim and Esther enjoyed being snowbirds in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, while spending summers in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. They enjoyed traveling on cruises and overseas trips and serving as a volunteer chaplain. He loved fishing, camping, gardening, grandchildren, playing games with friends and classical/Christian music.
He was preceded in death by parents, John and Norma; brothers, Robert, Harold, Wallace and John; and sister, Theo Wuebben (Callies).
On June 23, 1957, he married Esther Loesel, who survives. They have 4 children, Timothy (Sherry Schams) of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Ann (Tim Walther) of Greenfield, Wisconsin, Tom (Shari Goetzman) of Island Lake, Illinois, and Mike (Kim Eddy) of Peoria, Illinois. He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. May 4, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village Chapel.
Many thanks to all the staff at Lutheran Hillside Village for their loving, gracious and professional care. Memorials can be provided to the Lutheran Hillside Village Benevolent Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019