James PearsallPEORIA - James Robert Pearsall, age 73, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Lawrence (L.W.) and Beatrice (Hauschild) Pearsall, Jim was the eldest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roland. He is survived by his wife Beverly (Winn) Pearsall, sisters Pam Monk and Beth Pearsall (Jim Morrison), his two daughters Jill (Sean) Holihan and Sarah Austin, and their children Noah and Ben Holihan, and Zachary, Emma and Zoe Austin.A graduate of Peoria High School and Sangamon State University, Jim began his career as a typewriter repairman at IBM, eventually starting his own repair business. He sold out to his partners to work full time at the Air National Guard where he could spend more of his time around airplanes, his major passion; he served for 30 years and retired as a Major. A lifelong member of the International Plastic Modelers Society, Jim was the IPMS/USA Executive Board's Historian and Publications Director.A celebration of life will be held on October 24, 2020 at Jubilee College State Park, Brimfield IL, in the Quail Meadow shelter from noon until 4 PM. Memories will be shared at 1 PM.