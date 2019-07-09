Home

James Pettegrew
BRADFORD - James E. Pettegrew, formerly of Bradford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Jim was the sweet husband of Sue for 60 years. His passing leaves daughters, Valerie (John) and Lori (Morgan); granddaughter Sarah (fiance, Jim); and grandsons, Jack, Christian and Andy.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
We are very thankful for the loving care Jim received at the Palo Alto Commons.
Memorials are suggested to your favorite animal shelter, as Jim had a soft spot for all living creatures.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
