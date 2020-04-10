|
James "Jim" R. Davis
PEORIA - James "Jim" R. Davis, 71, of Peoria died peacefully Monday April 6, 2020 at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in Peoria .
Born November 7, 1948 , Jim was the first son of Richard Lee and Marilyn Bour Davis.
He never married.
He is survived by seven siblings; two brothers, John W. and the late Rusti Davis of West Peoria and Jerold E Davis (Margaret) of New Lenox, IL, five sisters: Janet L (Craig) Sears of Decatur, IL, Joanne M (James) Waechter of Morton, Il, Judith A. Davis (Wilson Adams) of Washington, Il, Jill P Davis, and Jaclyn S Patten ( Daniel) both of East Peoria, Il He was "Big Uncle Jim" to 11 nieces and nephews, Molly, Abbey, Matt, Julie, Ben, Sarah, Andy, Randy, Madee, Margaret, and Michael as well as 5 Great nieces and nephews.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents.
Jim was employed for 12 years at Community Workshop and Training Center, last working in November 2019. His job at CWTC meant everything to him. From being the cardboard guy to packaging parts for Caterpillar, Jim took the upmost pride in his work and accomplishments there, achieving employee of the month several times. He participated in their annual Bowlathon with his family as his team mates.
Jim could be seen for many years participating and riding his bike in the annual 4th of July parade in West Peoria. He knew everyone and everyone knew him by his bright red hair.
Jim took a special interest in helping others from doing household chores and yard work for family members as well as for friends and neighbors in his childhood neighborhood. He was an expert on using the bus routes around and about Peoria. He knew exactly where the bus was coming from and where it was going. He loved going to movies as a pastime. Jim was fond of any pets of family and friends. Spent hours taking them for many long walks. Ask him about the weather, he always knew the forecast. He knew who won NASCASR race, Wrestlemania and was a fan of the St Louis Cardinals.
Jim was a strong in his catholic faith, and lifetime member of St Mark's Catholic Church. He volunteered for many years as an usher. The family would like to thank CWTC and especially Bill Michael for his guidance, his encouragement and friendship during Jim's work there. Also a special thanks to Heddington Oaks's staff for their care of Jim during his short 3 month stay there. He was nicknamed the "gentle giant". He easily made so many special friends during his life and knew no strangers.
Private services will be held with entombment in Resurrection Mausoleum. A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Community Workshop and Training Center.
You may view Jim's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020