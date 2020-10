James R. "Jim" DavisPEORIA -- James R. "Jim" Davis, 71, of Peoria died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in Peoria. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Peoria. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church prior to mass. Memorials may be made to the Community Workshop and Training Center. You may view Jim's full obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com