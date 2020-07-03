James R. "Jim" Houlihan
BARTONVILLE -- James R. Houlihan, 85, of Bartonville, passed away at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on June 23, 1935 in Peoria, a son of Earl J. and Margaret L. (Cox) Houlihan. He married Ruth Hess on February 15, 1974 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his six children, Erin Sheckler of Peoria, Lynne (Mark) Houlihan Wood of Libertyville, Steve (Angie) Houlihan of Brimfield, Kim (Dick) Wilkinson of Cincinnati, OH, Tom (Suzy) Gray of Bartonville, and Vicki (Steve) Scott of Midland, MI; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Houlihan.
Jim worked as a police officer for the City of Peoria for 28 years, retiring in 1999. He was the first motorcycle patrolman for the City of Peoria. He also was the owner/operator of Houlihan Trucking in Peoria for many years. He was a lifetime member of Wilmor Sportsman's Club in Morton, PB & PA Unit #27 in Peoria, Peoria Casting Club, Pheasants Forever, and the NRA. He also was a member and former part-owner of Stonefort. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and snowmobiles.
Jim's funeral service will be private at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peoria Youth Hockey Association.
Online condolences may be sent to Jim's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.