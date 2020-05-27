Home

James R. Lambert


1957 - 2020
James R. Lambert Obituary
James R. Lambert
SPRING BAY - James R. Lambert, 62, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on September 29, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Raymond W. Lambert and Linda L. (Thomas) Hubbard.
Surviving are his children, Joshua Lambert, Nathan Lambert and Christina (Lester) Skidmore; seven grandchildren; father, Ray of Spring Bay; siblings, Ronald (Terri) Lambert and Kimber (Mike) McQuiston, both of Washington, Kelly Hubbard and Scott Thomas, both of Knightstown, IN, Tracy Lingerfelter of Bartonville and Tammy Schmidgall of Farmington; three nieces; three nephews; aunt, Julia McCarty; and cousins, Angela, Amy, April and Anita. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda; stepfather, Wayne Hubbard; and his stepmother, Donna Lambert.
Jim had worked in maintenance at the Peoria Park District. He loved spending time with his family and friends, swimming, boating, riding his motorcycle, camping and anything outdoors.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Paw to Paw for Whitney Veterinary Hospital, 2627 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020
