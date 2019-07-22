|
James "Jim" R. Levi
PEORIA - James "Jim" R. Levi, 84, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019,at Generation at Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Historic Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Jim was born on September 23, 1934, in Peoria, a son of Willis and Ruby (Hagen) Levi. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Bob, Lucky, J.R, Louise Ing and Lucille Gill.
He is survived by his brother, Carl Levi of Seattle, WA; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Dave Rogers of Washington, who took care of Jim for many years.
Jim retired as a food service supervisor at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in 1996, after 37 years. He was a member of the Navy Marine Club Ship 34, Amvets Post 64 and American Legion Post 979. Jim was very patriotic and volunteered his time with many veteran organizations.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Navy Marine Club Ship 34 in Peoria Heights.
Jim's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019