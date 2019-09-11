Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
James R. Nora


1931 - 2019
James R. Nora Obituary
James R. Nora
PEORIA - James R. "Jim" Nora, 88, of Peoria passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Jim was born on July 7, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, to James and Irma Nora. He married Harriett Amsler on August 19, 1961. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Angie (Bob) Geppner of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Jamie (Dion) Hoegh and Joe (Jill) Nora, all of Peoria; nine grandchildren, Kelsey (Philip) Stella, Molly, Abbey, Lily Geppner, Emily and Gia Hoegh and Jacob, Ellie and Luke Nora; one sister, Kaye (Ed) Miller, and brother, Jack (Kay) Nora, both of California; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque and joined Glens Falls Insurance Co. in Glens Falls, New York, in 1955. This is the time of one of Jim's greatest stories he would tell to anyone who would listen, his brush with fame as a New York Yankee. He loved baseball, had a great arm and pitched for a Yankee farm team in New York, but when asked to travel, he declined as he was committed to his new job.
He was transferred to their Peoria office in 1958, where he met "H," and the rest is history. He was in the insurance business for almost 60 years, next with Fireman's Fund, then Arnold, Morse, Scott Agency, and finally, The Hawk Agency, from where he retired after 25 years.
His love for baseball continued, coaching Joe in Little League and Pony League, then helped groom Bergan High School's athletic fields for many years with his fellow "Lemon Heads." He loved watching the Peoria Chiefs play and enjoyed his last game on Aug 18. He also loved golf, especially at Arrowhead, and preferred walking and carrying his bag; he said it made him play better.
Jim was so proud of all nine of his beloved grandchildren and loved cheering them on in all their activities. He and H loved traveling, and especially enjoyed Cubs Spring Training and family vacations in Pensacola, Florida, and Harbor Springs, Mich.
In recent years, he looked forward to ringing the bell for The Salvation Army at Christmas, often becoming overzealous to get that clink in the bucket.
A very special thanks to Ronda Wolf, our angel from Heaven, and to the staff at The Lutheran Home for their loving and excellent care.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be at Wright & Salmon Mortuary on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, where he was a member for over 50 years, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the mass. Fr. David Richardson will officiate.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Notre Dame High School Boosters.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
