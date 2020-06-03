James R. "Jimmy" Williams
1935 - 2020
James "Jimmy" R. Williams
PEORIA - Rev. James "Jimmy" R. Williams Sr., 84, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, while surrounded by loved ones.
Jimmy was born on November 14, 1935, in Mexico, MO, to L'Overture and Josephine (Woolery) Williams. In 1955, he married Zinnie Mae Davis and also served in the United States Army until 1964. He married Annie Ruth Elliott in April of 1974 in Peoria. She preceded him in death.
Early in his career in the 1960s, Jimmy served as a Firefighter for the City of Peoria for over 10 years. He was then employed at Caterpillar Tractor Co. as a Fire Inspector and Security Officer for over 20 years, while he lastly worked as a driver, for over 10 years, with Peoria Charter Coach Company.
Jimmy loved life. He was an avid traveler and loved preaching the gospel. He enjoyed teaching African American history in the community and spending time with family. In his leisure time, he also cooked, had a passion for ancestral genealogy, worked on lawnmowers and participated in several bowling leagues throughout his lifetime. He was a shining light to all who were blessed to know him and he never met a stranger.
He is survived by his children, Robert Williams of Carbondale, James Williams Jr. of Peoria, Jewell (Jeffrey) Brown of Richmond, VA, Chatauqua (Trevis) Jackson of Peoria, Sharese Williams of Dallas, TX, Shawndell Williams of Las Vegas, NV, and Shanah (O'Neal) Perry of Peoria; his siblings, Loretta Smith of Peoria, Joseph (Angela) Williams of Glasford and Geraldine (Dr. W. Roscoe) McCall, Minister Lynnetta (Newell) Pegues, Rev. Larry (JoAnne) Williams and Rev. Harry (Yvonne) Williams, all of Peoria; nineteen grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who adored him.
Visitation will be open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, and to the family from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Avenue, Peoria. Social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. Interment will immediately follow the visitation at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, with the Rev. Steven C. McCall of Huntley, Illinois, officiating the committal.
Jimmy's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.HurdFamilyFunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
