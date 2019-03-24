|
James Reilly
WASHINGTON - James A. Reilly, 80, of Washington passed away at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born on March 24, 1938, in Washington, the son of Walter and June Gray Reilly. He married Rosemarie Monge on June 30, 1957, in Roanoke, IL.
Surviving are his wife; their children, Susan (Bob) Witkowski of Elizabeth, CO, Scott Reilly of Alba, TX, and Teresa (Rob) Tilton of Washington, IL; and 6 grandchildren, Dawn Davis, Billy Davis, Jennifer Kuehn and Jessica, Ashley and Olivia Tilton; along with two step-grandchildren, Missy Ester and Chad Witkowski. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and one brother, Mike (Roxanne) Reilly of Washington.
His parents; one son, Jimmy; one grandson, Adam Arthur Reilly; and one brother, David, preceded him in death.
Jim worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co. for many years, retiring as a line foreman in 1998. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where he was a sound engineer for church services and many other events. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling across the country in his motor home with Rosemarie and their cat, Mittens.
Visitation for Jim will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Further visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St., Washington, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor John Bates and Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to -Peoria Office, 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019