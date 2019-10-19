|
James Rentfro
MORTON - James F. Rentfro, 84, of Morton, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
James was born on February 23, 1935, in Vienna, Ill., to Frank and Lela (Silkwood) Rentfro. He married Judith A. Billmeyer on March 10, 1958, in Peoria, Ill. She survives.
He is also survived by his daughters, Kimberly MacDonald of Muscatine, Iowa, and Sherry (Tim) Cooper of Morton; grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Yotty of Muscatine, Iowa, Amy (Matt) Long of Jersey City, N.J., Bret (Jordanne) Cooper of Columbus, Ind., and Caitlyn Cooper of Morton; great-granddaughters, Evelyn, Adaleigh and Lorelei Yotty of Muscatine, Iowa; brother, Bob (Mimi) Rentfro of Washington, Ill.; and sisters-in-law, Ginger (Ted) Brodt of East Peoria, Ill., Lois Billmeyer of Washington, Ill., and Jackie Billmeyer of Washington, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Wanda Garramone; and niece, Jane Peters.
Jim served in the United States Army. He worked as a wood-pattern maker at Caterpillar, Inc., until retiring in 1995, after 36 years of employment.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for Jim's family at www.knappjohnson.com,
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019