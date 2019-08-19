|
James Rex Mills
MORTON - Rex Mills, 93, of Morton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Morton, with his son and daughter holding his hand.
He was born on September 15, 1925, in Lawrence, Kan., to James S. and Sybol (House) Mills. He married Mary Marguerite Bellinger on September 11, 1959, in Lawrence, Kan. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2014.
Surviving are two children, Marc S. Mills of Huntley, Ill., and Julie (David) Sprague of Salem, N.H.; and three grandchildren, Davis Sprague of Tokyo, Japan, Maxwell Sprague of Tempe, Ariz., and Remy Sprague of San Diego, Calif.
He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Marjorie, Archie and Lawrence.
Rex was a veteran of World War II, flying 35 missions in a B-24 bomber with the 453rd Bomb Group, 733 Bomb Squadron of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. He received the Ordre National De La Légion D'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honor) from the nation of France, in gratitude for his service to the nations of France and Western Europe.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Rex's wishes, no services will be held. A private memorial service and burial of cremains will be held for the family at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence, Kan., at a later date.
Rex and his family have many great memories and have had a lot of great conversations. They are thankful for the many friends and caregivers who gracefully helped him and Marguerite in their later years.
To view Rex's full obituary or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019