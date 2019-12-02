|
James Richard "Dick" Crank
PEORIA - James Richard "Dick" Crank, 69, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on June 25, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, to James Earl and Ella (Jenkins) Crank. He married Kathleen A. Crank on June 15, 1974, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2017.
Also preceding him in death were his father and stepfather, Lyle Cunningham.
Survivors include his mother, Ella Cunningham of East Peoria, Illinois; one son, Rob (Heather) Kneer of Washington, Illinois; two grandchildren, Kylie and Kamryn Kneer; two siblings, Victoria Crank of East Peoria, Illinois, and Michael Crank of Atlanta, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dick worked at Keystone Steel and Wire in the Maintenance Department until retiring in 2007.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was an active member of the Bartonville American Legion Post #979. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his two granddaughters. He enjoyed his two dogs, Maggie and Molly. Dick was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church of Bartonville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. The Rev. Kara Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorials may be made to the Crohn's Foundation or American Legion Post #979.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019