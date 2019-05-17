|
|
James Ritter
PEKIN - James Anthony Ritter, 89, died at his home in Pekin on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Jim was born in Peoria on August 22, 1929, the son of Joseph and Hazel Alberts Ritter. He was one of sixteen children; a brother and sister survive.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, where he made many life-long friends.
He married Sharon McCaddon in 1953. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Jim was a locomotive engineer for the TP&W Railroad for forty years. He retired in 1989.
He is survived by one son, William (Pamela) Ritter, and one daughter, Nancy (Robert) Porter, both of Pekin.
He is also survived by six grandchildren, Geoffrey, Kathryn and Joseph Ritter and Stephen, Gregory and Elizabeth Porter; and six great-grandchildren.
Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Fund.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019