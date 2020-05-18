Home

James Robert Crebo


1959 - 2020
James Robert Crebo Obituary
James Robert Crebo
EAST PEORIA - James "Jim" Robert Crebo of East Peoria, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 60 from Alzheimer's on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Jim was born on May 31, 1959, in Peoria, IL. He worked as a computer programmer at Pekin Insurance until 2013. On August 14, 1993, he married Katina Marie Hash. Jim loved bowling, dirt track races, NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He was known for his quick wit, friendly disposition and family devotion.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beverly; and his brother, William Allen.
He is survived by his wife and his five children, Andrew (Carolyn), Hannah (Bradyn), Daytona, Madia and Jenna. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Camden and Kaitlyn; and four siblings, Vicki, Tom, Kathi and Carol; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
