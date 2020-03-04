Home

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Resources
1953 - 2020
James Robert Funk Obituary
James Robert Funk
GREEN VALLEY - James Robert Funk Jr., 66, of Green Valley passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Born September 15, 1953, in Pekin to James Robert and Eleanor (Kelly) Funk Sr, he married the love of his life, Debra Koeppel, on January 11, 1975. She survives.
Surviving are one son, Ben (Kristina) Funk of Pekin; one daughter, Kerri (Arie) True-Funk; and three grandchildren, Robert, Raymond and Allyson. Also surviving are his father, one brother and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one son, Matthew Funk.
He worked at Keystone Steel and Wire for 44 years as a galvanizer, retiring in May of 2017.
James enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Tremont Gun Club and could never pass up time with his grandchildren.
A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday March 7, 2020, at the funeral home. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. A visitation will be from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Prairie Haven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
