James Ryan
James Ryan
PEORIA - Dr. James Jay Ryan of Peoria, Illinois, passed away in Miami, FL, on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Born July 5, 1935, to Dr. Earle Vincent Ryan and Gladys Vonachen Ryan, Jim outlived his sister, Sarah (Sally) Errion; and brother, Earle (Micky) Ryan. He graduated from Spalding in 1953 and attended Marquette University for undergrad and dental school, graduating in 1959.
He proudly enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served in San Diego, where he met the love of his life, Margaret, and Korea, where they were married. He practiced dentistry in Peoria and Treasure Cay, Bahamas.
Jim was a humble man of deep faith, who strived to be a good husband and example to his children. He spent countless hours with them on island adventures and enjoyed coaching and playing sports. He also loved his friends, hometown, church, the Bahamas and tennis! Over the years, he won many tournaments and played up until his final year.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret Campbell Ryan; his children, Jennifer Lynn Ryan (Paolo Arceri) of Miami, FL, James Campbell Ryan (Julie Eliathamby) and Elizabeth Marion Ryan of Peoria; and his beloved grandsons, James Ganesan and Sean Nathan Ryan.
People wishing to commemorate Jim's life can donate to Peoria Grown (peoriagrown.com), addressing food insecurity, run by his daughter-in-law, Julie.
"How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting, when we meet again."



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
