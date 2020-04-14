Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Streamed on Facebook Live @ SimonsMortuary.com
1930 - 2020
James S. Little Obituary
Mr. James S. Little
PEORIA - Mr. James A. Little, 89, of Peoria, IL transitioned from this life to his heavenly home at 7:19 pm on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
James was the youngest of 11 siblings born on September 18, 1930 in Keirn, MS to Frank Sr., and Louise (Hawkins) Little. James was 12 years old when he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was educated in the Mississippi Public School System. After moving to Peoria, he met and married the love of his life, Georgia Gordon on March 27, 1955 in Peoria, IL. They married on the front porch of Georgia's parents' home; a love that lasted for 65 years.
James was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc., after 28 years of service.
James leaves to cherish his most precious memories, his loving and devoted wife, Georgia Little; two sons, James M. Little and Brian (Anise) Little; one daughter, Barbara Jean Brooks; one daughter in law, Carla Little; one sister, LC Watson; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents; two sons; six brothers, and three sisters. A private funeral service will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation one half hour prior beginning at 11:30 am. Pastor Cleveland Thomas, Sr., of New Morning Star M.B. Church will bring words of comfort to the family. James will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens with full Military Honors. Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolence maybe made at SimonsMortuary.com. The private funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live @ SimonsMortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
