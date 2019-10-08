|
James Sanders
MORTON - James P. "Jim" Sanders, born James Polk Pace III, 80, of Morton, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Jim was born on March 20, 1939, in Port Gibson, Miss., to James II and Lillian (Twomey) Pace. When Lillian married Richard Sanders, he adopted Jim and his older sister, Mary. He married Beverly Cunningham on November 6, 1960, in Hannibal, Mo. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Garber, in 2013.
Surviving are one daughter, Kay (Doug) Garber of Morton; two grandchildren, Adam (Hadassah) Garber of Danvers, Ill., and Rebekah Garber of Morton; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Garber; and four siblings, Mary Swan of Missouri, Ray Sanders of Missouri, Marc (Cathy) Sanders of Arkansas and Charlotte Fowler of Arkansas.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 34 years, retiring in 1999 from New Product Introduction division.
He was a former Civil Defense Director, auxiliary police officer in Morton, Red Cross instructor, and Jaycee, where he was honored as one of 10 Outstanding Young Men in Illinois in 1975. He also volunteered for WeCare in Morton and enjoyed taking his grandchildren along to help.
Jim and Bev had fun square dancing with Morton Whirl-a-ways and being active with groups at church.
He also drove several summers as volunteer for Drum Corps International and loved all of the friends he made along the way. He and Bev very much enjoyed supporting their grandkids in MHS Marching Band and all of their activities. They loved to travel in their motor home and made many friends across the country.
Jim had attended New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw for many years and was currently attending Eastside Bible Church in Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Freedom Hall in Morton. Burial of cremated remains will follow at 2:30 p.m. at New Castle Bible Church Cemetery in Mackinaw.
Memorials may be made to Camp Nathanael, 480 Camp Nathanael Road, Hazard, KY 41701.
Dad very much missed the love of his life and looked forward to their reunion someday. Please celebrate his full life and the influence he had on others. He said he had the promise that the Lord would be with him.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019