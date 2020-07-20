1/1
James "Jim" Schierer
1944 - 2020
METAMORA - James "Jim" Schierer, 76, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 5:47 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 24, 1944, in Peoria, IL, to Leonard A. and Jane E. (McCoy) Schierer. He married Sue M. Stickelmaier. He then married Laura J. Mullins on February 5, 2000, in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
Also surviving are children, Todd (Karen) Schierer, Kyle (Tricia) Mullins and Blake Mullins, all of Metamora, and Dylan (Taylor) Mullins of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Ryan) McMorrow, Alex Schierer, Allyson Schierer, Jade Mullins, Ethan Mullins, Brooklyn Mullins, Payton Mullins, Mason Mullins and Madison Mullins; siblings, Joan Smiley of McKinney, TX, and Michael L. (Lorrie) Schierer of Upland, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Schierer; and nephew, Steve Lamprecht.
Jim served in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970. He was a life-long Metamora farmer. He was a member of the Metamora Fire Department from 1977 to 1991, where he served as Fire Chief from 1990 to 1991. Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his dogs, Lacey and Coco.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with the Reverend Dave Jane officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, and one hour prior to his service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora, with military honors accorded. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
