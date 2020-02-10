|
James Sherman Norwood
VICTORIA - James Sherman Norwood of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Peoria, at the age of 70.
Born July 28, 1949, in Minor Hill, TN, to the late Nancy Irene Mathews and Donald Odell Norwood, James married Jannette Bishop on July 2, 1987, in Peoria.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John (Lisa) Norwood, Todd (Mandy) Norwood, Eric Norwood, Lisa (James) Starr, Stacy (Jim) Wood and Jason (Kelly) Sonderman; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lillian Ann Norwood, Tonya Mathews and Angela Kay Mathews.
James retired from Caterpillar in 2001. He was a member of UAW 974 and a Mason.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bartonville .
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020