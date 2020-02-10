Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
James Norwood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Norwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sherman Norwood


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Sherman Norwood Obituary
James Sherman Norwood
VICTORIA - James Sherman Norwood of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Peoria, at the age of 70.
Born July 28, 1949, in Minor Hill, TN, to the late Nancy Irene Mathews and Donald Odell Norwood, James married Jannette Bishop on July 2, 1987, in Peoria.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John (Lisa) Norwood, Todd (Mandy) Norwood, Eric Norwood, Lisa (James) Starr, Stacy (Jim) Wood and Jason (Kelly) Sonderman; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lillian Ann Norwood, Tonya Mathews and Angela Kay Mathews.
James retired from Caterpillar in 2001. He was a member of UAW 974 and a Mason.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bartonville .
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -