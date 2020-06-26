James Spence Jr.
PEORIA – James H. Spence Jr., 83, of Peoria, passed away at 1:56 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born October 10, 1936 in Peoria to the late James and Marjory Spence Sr. He married Kathryn Gustafson in Carmel, CA on November 7, 1970. She preceded him in death on April 3, 1990.
Surviving are two children, Kara Spence of San Luis Obispo, CA, Chip (Julie) Spence of Arroyo Grande, CA; two grandchildren, Jefferson and Simone Spence; one brother, Allan (Joanna) Spence of Tremont; one nephew, Timothy Spence; and his longtime companion, Anita Johnson.
Jim was a United States Army Veteran serving in the 685th Transportation Company Army Reserve. He was the President and owner of Spence Tool and Rubber Company in Peoria, and Vice President of Chicago Spence Tool and Rubber Company in Melrose Park.
He was proud of his children as they established a successful and rewarding personal, business, family and community life in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Private services will be held. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Jim's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.