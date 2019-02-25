|
James "Jim" Streicher
EAST PEORIA - James "Jim" Streicher, 66, of East Peoria, formerly of Pontiac, died at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home on the Illinois River.
He was born on December 23, 1952, in Chicago to Kenneth and Anne (Kominowski) Streicher. He married Marsha Kinney on March 12, 1977, in Taylorville. She still resides in East Peoria.
Jim is also survived by his daughter, Julia A. (Brian) Byrd of Chicago; son, Douglas J. (Jessica) Streicher of Crystal Lake; a grandson, Parker D. Streicher; one brother, Dennis (Cass) Streicher of Glen Ellyn; and two sisters, Cynthia (George) Wilkin of Bolingbrook and Janice (Doug) Berman of Zurich, Switzerland.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim graduated from S.I.U. Carbondale and worked at Caterpillar for 37 years as a manufacturing engineer. He was named on 9 patents in the area of fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in diesel engines.
Jim dedicated his life to his family and was known for his charm and sense of humor.
Services will be Thursday at 12 noon at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with visitation an hour prior. Entombment will follow the service at Springdale Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019