Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tanner


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Tanner Obituary
James Tanner
PEORIA - James Tanner, 83, of Peoria died at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
He was born on March 4, 1936, in Carrier Mills, Illinois, the son of Orlie and Eva McNew Tanner. He married Diane Sturges on January 29, 1994, in Peoria, IL.
James is survived by his wife of twenty-five years; two daughters, Georgianne Keenan of California and Lori ( Rich) Howlett of Springfield, IL; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
James worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for thirty-one years, retiring in 1986.
A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view James' memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now