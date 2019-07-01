|
James Tanner
PEORIA - James Tanner, 83, of Peoria died at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center.
He was born on March 4, 1936, in Carrier Mills, Illinois, the son of Orlie and Eva McNew Tanner. He married Diane Sturges on January 29, 1994, in Peoria, IL.
James is survived by his wife of twenty-five years; two daughters, Georgianne Keenan of California and Lori ( Rich) Howlett of Springfield, IL; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
James worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for thirty-one years, retiring in 1986.
A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019