James Theine
WASHINGTON - James Robert Theine of Washington, Illinois, age 63, born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 28, 1956, the son of Robert A Theine, and Veronica (Theine) Schmitt, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Jim had been fighting ocular melanoma since 2012.
Preceding him in death were his father, Robert; and brother, Charles Theine.
He is survived by mother, Veronica Schmitt; sister, Jeanmarie Theine of Pahoa, Hawaii; brothers, Bruce of Corvalis, OR, and Doug (Sukyi) of Haymarket, Virginia; and stepfather, James L. Schmitt of Peoria, IL.
Jim graduated from WCHS and attended Bradley University on a golf scholarship.
An avid gardener, he was known for his delicious tomatoes and homemade salsa. Having worked for the Peoria Journal Star, he later became self-employed as a dealer of fine china, crystal and flatware.
He died peacefully with his mother; his brother, Doug; and his best friends, Gary and Mel Church, at his side, and will be sorely missed by friends, relatives and neighbors.
Rather than sending flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to support youth golf and community gardens.
Cremation will be accorded, as Jim wished. A celebration of life was held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, August 9, 2020, at Hillcrest Golf Course for a group of close friends. Jim liked to say, "It is what it is, and onward we go!"
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
