James Todd Roodhouse
ROANOKE - James Todd Roodhouse, 60, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Roanoke after a heroic battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
He was born on October 16, 1959, in Peoria, Illinois, to James W. and Mary (Petty) Roodhouse. He married Jeanette Hier on August 2, 1986.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanette; three children, Brandon (Ashley) Vaughn of Washington and Jessica and Wesley Roodhouse of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Kamron, Landon and Kaden; his father, James W. Roodhouse of White Hall; his mother, Mary Roodhouse of Washington; and one sister, Pamela (Kevin) Sheehan of Germantown Hills.
One sister, Deborah Miller, preceded him in death.
Jim graduated from East Peoria High School and attended Illinois Central College. He was a driver for United Parcel Service for 33 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, a member of the East Peoria Hilton Masonic Lodge and a member of Ducks Unlimited.
Jim was the great-great-great-grandson of John Roodhouse, founder of the city of Roodhouse, Illinois. Jim had a great love and respect for the outdoors and nature. He loved hunting, fishing and hunting for morel mushrooms with his family in the spring. He took great pride in his vegetable garden and the many beautiful trees and flowers he planted with his wife, Jeanette. He will always be remembered for his storytelling, sense of humor and heartfelt laugh.
Per Jim's request, cremation rites have been accorded, with a graveside service at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
It was Jim's wish for memorials to be sent to his beloved wife of 33 years, Jeanette, to care for his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019