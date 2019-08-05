|
James W. Davidson
CAMP GROVE - James W. Davidson, 81, of Camp Grove passed away at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
James was born on May 19, 1938, in Marshall County, the son of Thomas Epley and Evelyn Mae (Barrett) Davidson. He married his loving wife, Janet Ringenberg, on October 3, 1955, in Davenport, Iowa. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Karen Davidson Turk of Camp Grove, Danell (William) Nixon of Rochelle and Kathy Davidson of Camp Grove; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
James worked as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of the former St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
His funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Bradford, where he was a member. Father John Cyr will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Bradford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Illinois CancerCare in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019