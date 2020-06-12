Dr. James W. Lagocki, PhD, MD

PEORIA - Dr. James W. Lagocki, PhD, MD, age 75, died April 28, 2020. James was born to the late William James Lagocki and Gladys (Hulka) Lagocki in Chicago, IL on March 28, 1945. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, IL. He married his loving wife, Janet Ann (Cleveland) Lagocki on May 13, 1967 in Lombard, IL. Together they had their daughter, Ann Janette Lagocki on October 16, 1972 and their son, Adam James Lagocki on November 7, 1977.

To further his education, James attended Beloit College and University of Chicago, graduating with two doctoral degrees, Doctor of Medicine (1976) and Doctor of Biochemistry (1971). He was a practicing surgeon at Peoria Ear, Nose and Throat Group in Peoria, IL. In his career, James received designations, awards and recognition including a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology for Head and Neck Surgery in 1988.

James enjoyed watching and playing golf, basketball (especially March Madness), fishing, watching and collecting movies. He also loved spending his days at theme parks (especially Disney World and Sea World), listening to the Beach Boys and attending live music concerts at Busch Gardens.

James was predeceased by his son, Adam James Lagocki (died January 12, 2012) and his brother, Peter Lagocki (died September 10, 2002). He is survived by his wife, Janet Ann Lagocki; daughter, Ann (Robert) Anderson; daughter-in-law, Angela Speck Lagocki (wife of Adam Lagocki) and grandchildren, Addison Lagocki and Andrew Lagocki (children of Adam and Angela Lagocki). He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



