Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
1953 - 2019
James W. Rickard II Obituary
James W. Rickard II
PEORIA - James W. Rickard II, age 65, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
James was born on November 28, 1953, in Peoria, a son of James W. and Margaret "Peggy" (Meinders) Rickard. He married Peggy Butler on November 28, 1981, in Peoria. She survives.
He is also survived by one sister, Elena Rickard of Peoria; and one brother, Daniel (Lynn) Rickard of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia; as well as 11 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
James was a tool designer for J.H. Benedict Co. in East Peoria for 42 years. He was also an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a two hour prior visitation. Chaplain Chuck Wilcox will officiate. A private family burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Foster Pet Outreach.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private online condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
