James W. "Smitty" Smith
DEER CREEK — James W. "Smitty" Smith Jr., age 61, of Deer Creek passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 8:35 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Oct. 11, 1957, in Peoria to James and Shirley (Harmon) Smith. He first married Dawn Tannehill and then later met and spent the remainder of his life with his partner and life companion, Margaret Everts. She survives along with his mother, Shirley Smith of Peoria; two children, Shawn (Julia) Smith of Hanna City, Terra Smith of Farmington; six grandchildren; three sisters, Joy (Rick) Walters of Morris, Luci (David) Sutter of Bartonville, Tina (Jason) Redmond of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; four sisters, Nola, Betty, Cheryl, Kari; and one grandson, Carter.
Smitty worked at United Van Lines for 20 years. He enjoyed working on his cars, fishing, building models, or listening to his music.
He could make a friend at a glance and could make anybody laugh. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Smitty's life will be Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
You may view Smitty's obituary online at www.remmertfunealhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 23 to June 25, 2019