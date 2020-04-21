|
James "Jim" Wade
PEORIA - James E. "Jim" Wade, 81, of Peoria passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jim was born on July 9, 1938, in Peoria, a son of William and Mary (Cambron) Wade. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Barnes; his son, Mark P. Wade; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Tillman.
He married Patricia Hellige on June 11, 1989. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Angela Walker and Deanna (Tim) Tillman; three step-children, Renee (David) Gregory, Daniel (Janet) Hellige and Denise (Ned) Neuhaus; five grandchildren, Charles (Brittany) Walker, Daniel (Laura) Wade, Abigail Wade, Lauren Wade and Libby Tillman; one great-grandchild, Noah Wade; eleven step-grandchildren, Seth (Sarah) Lowe, Caleb Lowe, Abijah Lowe, Mecquel Lowe, Katie (Michael) Wenzel, Jake (Elizabeth) Hellige, Kara (Zach) Roat, Wren Hellige, Quinn Hellige, Kelsey Pat Neuhaus and Sarah Neuhaus; and three great-grandchildren, Eden Lowe, Nora Hellige and Charlie Roat.
Jim was a graduate of Spalding Institute and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for three years. He then worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years, retiring in 1992.
Jim was a member of the Peoria Officials Association and an official for the IHSA in football, basketball and baseball for 30 years. He worked as an ASA softball umpire throughout the state and retired in 2010. He also worked an ASA national tournament. Jim loved sports of all kinds and coached basketball at St. Bernard's Grade School and Concordia Lutheran Grade School. He also loved fishing, golfing and spending the winter in Arizona.
He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in downtown Peoria and was a member of the Wesley Class.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria, with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Ozment officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
