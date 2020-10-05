James "Jim" Weber Jr.
EAST PEORIA - James Allen "Jim" Weber, 63, of East Peoria passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 19, 1957, in Peoria to James Allen and Shirley A. (Waldrop) Weber Sr., he married Stacy Lynn Stein on April 17, 1993, in Groveland. She survives.
Also surviving are his father of Morton; two daughters, Abigail Weber and Olivia Weber, both of East Peoria; one brother, David (Angela) Weber of Peoria Heights; one sister, Rebecca Roberts of Tremont; his in-laws, Robert and Joan Stein of Morton; one sister-in-law, Stephanie (Kevin) Schoen of Mineral Bluff, Ga.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Jim worked for Uftring Automotive Group for 16 years, retiring on September 21, 2020, as general manager of the body shops.
He was a devoted husband and father and always put his family first. He also was always willing to help others.
Jim's hobbies included going to car shows and NHRA Races. He was a builder of award winning street rods. Jim recently had participated in Hot Rod Magazine's Drag Week and Power Tour. He also was a member of the Tri-Five Chevrolet Club.
He had served the City of East Peoria as a member of the Zoning Board and also as an interim Council Member. He also had been active with the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce.
He was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton, where he formerly served as an usher.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family to benefit both of his daughters' education.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
.