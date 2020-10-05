1/1
James "Jim" Weber Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Weber Jr.
EAST PEORIA - James Allen "Jim" Weber, 63, of East Peoria passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 19, 1957, in Peoria to James Allen and Shirley A. (Waldrop) Weber Sr., he married Stacy Lynn Stein on April 17, 1993, in Groveland. She survives.
Also surviving are his father of Morton; two daughters, Abigail Weber and Olivia Weber, both of East Peoria; one brother, David (Angela) Weber of Peoria Heights; one sister, Rebecca Roberts of Tremont; his in-laws, Robert and Joan Stein of Morton; one sister-in-law, Stephanie (Kevin) Schoen of Mineral Bluff, Ga.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Jim worked for Uftring Automotive Group for 16 years, retiring on September 21, 2020, as general manager of the body shops.
He was a devoted husband and father and always put his family first. He also was always willing to help others.
Jim's hobbies included going to car shows and NHRA Races. He was a builder of award winning street rods. Jim recently had participated in Hot Rod Magazine's Drag Week and Power Tour. He also was a member of the Tri-Five Chevrolet Club.
He had served the City of East Peoria as a member of the Zoning Board and also as an interim Council Member. He also had been active with the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce.
He was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton, where he formerly served as an usher.
His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton. Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family to benefit both of his daughters' education.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved