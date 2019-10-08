Home

PEORIA - James Wogsland, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at home, after a battle with bladder cancer that went into overdrive.
Jim was born on April 17, 1931, in Devil's Lake, ND. He grew up on a dairy farm in northern Minnesota without electricity or plumbing. After graduating from Fosston High School, he spent four years in the Air Force before graduating from the University of Minnesota. He began working for Caterpillar in 1957 and climbed the ladder to Vice Chairman. His career at Caterpillar took him around the world, and he spent seventeen years living overseas in Switzerland and Brazil with his family. He retired in 1995 and spent the next 24 years attending Rotary meetings, supporting the local theater and symphony and playing endless rounds of golf.
He is survived by two fantastic children, Karen and her partner, Linda, and Steve and his wife, Justine, and their sons, Joe and Luke; two brothers, Neil Wogsland and Herb Wogsland; and his wife of 62 years, Marlene.
It was a long adventure, a life well-lived and an amazing trip. He was an extraordinary husband, father and brother and he will be deeply missed.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W Prairie Avenue, Coeur D'Alene, ID 83815.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
