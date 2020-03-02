|
James "Jim" Yordy
MORTON - James Edward "Jim" Yordy, age 87, of Morton passed on to Heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He was born on July 4, 1932, in the rural Morton family farmhouse, to Clarence and Esther (Studer) Yordy. His treasured and cherished wife, Willa Sue (Sitton) Yordy, entered Heaven on January 28, 2020.
Jim, in his trademark bib overalls, had a heart to steward the family farm, and did so with great purpose, raising hogs, cattle and turkeys, in addition to his much preferred field crops. He attended a one-room schoolhouse, Prairie Creek School, through the 8th grade, then attended and graduated from Morton High School. It was Jim's great honor to serve as an Army medic at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
Jim met the love of his life, Willa Sue Sitton, at the Heart of Illinois Fair in 1953. They married in 1955 and were a committed team for nearly 65 years.
It was Jim's privilege to host the 1963 Farm Progress Show and was the youngest farmer to ever do so. Jim served on the Morton Village Board for 16 years, in addition to many other local and state boards. He was also the construction chairman of the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center at Morton High School.
Throughout his life, Jim sought to use his time, talent and treasure to further God's Kingdom, by much involvement at First Mennonite Church in Morton and the Mennonite Relief Sale.
Besides being a devoted, loving husband, the great joy in Jim's life was being dad to four daughters, Kim (Steve) Belser, Susan (Dave) Anderson, Christy (Mike) Unzicker and Jane (Darin) Hoffmire. In addition, nine beloved grandchildren and six great-grands called him Papa: Brad (Julie) Belser (Nora), Brent Belser, Matthew (Tammy) Anderson (Allie, Lilly, Ty, Griffin), Paul Anderson, Chad (Chanel) Unzicker (Claramae), Amy Unzicker, Hayley (Alec) Troemel, Jamie (Lance) Kieser and Casey Hoffmire. He is also survived by sister, Marilyn Laible of Morton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at First Mennonite Church in Morton. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the church. A private family burial at Pleasant Grove Mennonite Cemetery, with military honors, will precede the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial contributions to be made to First Mennonite Church Missionary Support or Midwest Food Bank.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020