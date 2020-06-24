Jan Earle Davis
BARTONVILLE - Jan Earle Davis, 77, of Bartonville passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Pekin Manor in Pekin, IL.
He was born on January 24, 1943, to Oren E. and Edna J. (Wormer) Davis in Bartonville, IL. Jan married Paula Nan Heitzman on November 27, 1987, in Bartonville, IL. She preceded him in death on June 24, 2019.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Dale and Jerry "Jake" Davis, both of Bartonville, IL.
He is survived by two children, Brian Davis and Jana (Matt) Herman, both of California; one sister, Beverly Gillig of Peoria, IL; four grandchildren, Josh Davis, Emma Davis, Elle Herman and Brody Herman, all of California; three nephews, Bob Davis, David Gillig and Dan Gillig; two nieces, Melinda Davis and Leann Davis Scovil; and several cousins.
Jan attended Bartonville Grade School, Limestone High School and Illinois State University in Normal, IL, earning a Bachelor of Science in education degree in 1965.
His work career started when he was 6-years-old at Fred Heisel's grocery store in Bartonville. He worked there until going to college. In 1965, he began his teaching and coaching career at Bartonville Grade School, his alma mater.
Coach Davis taught physical education and heath to boys and girls for 21 years and coached junior high baseball, basketball and track for 25 years. His last 17 years he taught social studies, fifth through eighth grade. He retired in 2003 after 38 years. During his teaching career, he was named in Who's Who Among America's Teachers several times and was a finalist for the Disney Teacher of the year. He was proud of the 7th grade class for developing and implementing the original neighborhood watch program throughout the Bartonville community and also the adopt a grandparent program.
Jan was active in sports throughout most of his life as a player, coach, basketball official, little league and biddy basketball coach and director. In high school he was blessed with being voted onto several baseball and basketball all conference teams and 2 all-state basketball teams. He was also inducted into the Limestone High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Coach Davis started a summer recreational program for grade school boys and girls of the area, which included various games, activities, crafts and sports, including tennis lessons. He directed the program for 15 years. After that, he started a painting and remodeling business he ran in the summers and into retirement until 2015. He was blessed in this business with making many wonderful friends that he and his wife, Paula, enjoyed a relationship with for many years.
Coach Davis would like to thank the hundreds of students he had for the great impact they had on his life. Thanks also to his many colleagues, coaches, officials and the many friends God blessed he and Paula with over their lifetimes. They are now together forever.
Graveside services will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate.
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.