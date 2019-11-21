|
Jan M. Robson
EUREKA - Jan M. Robson, 69, of Eureka, passed away at 3:54am Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Jan was born February 22, 1950 in Harrisburg, IL to the late Joseph and Hazel E. Glathart Robson. He married Peggy Shanks on October 27, 1984 in Eureka.
Surviving is his wife, Peggy of Eureka; children, Mark (Melissa) Kent of Eureka, Jess (Christopher) Robson of Phoenix, AZ, and Delaney (Mitchell) Lehman of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Isabella, Abby, Mylee, Silas, Sadie; Logan and Skylar; and his sister, Phyllis Koltz.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Robson.
Jan graduated from high school in Harvard and went on to work at Caterpillar for many years. He retired in 2008, working last as an information integrator. He enjoyed bowling and playing darts, but his passion was his blue 1970 Chevelle SS. Time was well spent working on it, driving it, and placing at car shows with it as a longtime member of the Rusty Rockers car club. Jan was witty and his wry sense of humor was on display at all times. He treasured time with and was very proud of his family, as well as his dogs Chloe, Lucy, and Sydney.
