Jane A. Fishback-Parker

PEORIA - Jane A. Fishback-Parker, 91, of Peoria departed this life peacefully, surrounded by family, at Cornerstone Nursing Home at 3:14 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Jane was born to Lonnie and Mary Teague Sr. on October 23, 1928, in Peoria, IL. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion and served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher and Choir vocalist for over 80 years. To her family she was known for being adventurous and loved motorcycles and red roses. She was a fashionista seamstress.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, husband, Harold Parker; one son, Robert Teague Sr. of Washington, IL; four daughters, Jo Anna Walker, Linda Johnson and Rose Mary (George) Moore, all of Peoria, and Regina (Melvin) Slaughter of Gary, IN: one daughter in-law, Charlene Coleman of LaBelle, MO; twenty-three grandchildren; seventy-five great-grandchildren; seventy-nine great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends whom will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lester Coleman; three brothers; three sisters; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mt. Zion M.B.C. at 11 a.m., with a public visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Jane will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery.



