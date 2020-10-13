1/1
Jane A. Fishback-Parker
1928 - 2020
PEORIA - Jane A. Fishback-Parker, 91, of Peoria departed this life peacefully, surrounded by family, at Cornerstone Nursing Home at 3:14 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Jane was born to Lonnie and Mary Teague Sr. on October 23, 1928, in Peoria, IL. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Zion and served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher and Choir vocalist for over 80 years. To her family she was known for being adventurous and loved motorcycles and red roses. She was a fashionista seamstress.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, husband, Harold Parker; one son, Robert Teague Sr. of Washington, IL; four daughters, Jo Anna Walker, Linda Johnson and Rose Mary (George) Moore, all of Peoria, and Regina (Melvin) Slaughter of Gary, IN: one daughter in-law, Charlene Coleman of LaBelle, MO; twenty-three grandchildren; seventy-five great-grandchildren; seventy-nine great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and other family and friends whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lester Coleman; three brothers; three sisters; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mt. Zion M.B.C. at 11 a.m., with a public visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will officiate. Due to COVID-19 mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Jane will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Cemetery.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion M.B.C
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion M.B.C
