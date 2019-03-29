Home

MORTON – Jane Irene Aberle, 65, was born Nov. 14, 1953, and died on March 28, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jane was the fifth child of Alphia and Irene (Strahm) Aberle. Her early years were spent on the family farm in Sabetha, Kansas. At age 16 she attended Parson's State Training School, and then went to live at Apostolic Christian Life Points in Morton, which was her home for 44 years. Under their care and guidance, she was able to reach her full potential as an adult with disabilities. She developed deep and lasting friendships with her fellow residents and the staff who cared for her. She loved to laugh, playfully tease her friends, and showed loved and concern with those in which she interacted.
Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by two brothers, Elton (Carrie) Aberle and Roger (LaVonne) Aberle; two sisters, Miriam (Jim) Southerland and Katie Martin; and 23 nieces and nephews.
Our thanks and gratitude go to the Apostolic Christian Life Points staff for their faithfulness and compassion throughout her time with their organization. Jane's needs were competently and lovingly administered. Her parents and family are confident that Jane's needs were always met, but particularly in her declining years.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sabetha Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall, 1441 Virginia Street, Sabetha, Kansas 66534. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 2 from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service, both at Sabetha Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Apostolic Christian Life Points.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
