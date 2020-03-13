|
Jane Ann Hatton
PEORIA - Jane Ann Hatton, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist.
Born January 6, 1943 in Platteville, WI, a daughter of Alvin Wesley Hill and Mary Elizabeth (Jones) Hill. She is survived by her children, Brian Hatton of Bloomington and Rebecca (Matthew) Hatley of Peoria, 5 grandchildren, Connor Hatton and Logan, Sebastian, Samuel and Evey Hatley, as well as her brother John Hill and 8 nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marie.
Jane graduated from Stockton High School in Stockton, IL, received her Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Bradley University. She was a teacher in District 150, Illinois Central College, and for the Dunlap School District.
Jane enjoyed traveling, reading and most of all spending time with friends and family.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, with a one half hour prior visitation. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle school in Peoria Heights, St Jude Church, or a charity of donor's choice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020