Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hatton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Hatton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Hatton Obituary
Jane Ann Hatton
PEORIA - Jane Ann Hatton, age 77, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist.
Born January 6, 1943 in Platteville, WI, a daughter of Alvin Wesley Hill and Mary Elizabeth (Jones) Hill. She is survived by her children, Brian Hatton of Bloomington and Rebecca (Matthew) Hatley of Peoria, 5 grandchildren, Connor Hatton and Logan, Sebastian, Samuel and Evey Hatley, as well as her brother John Hill and 8 nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marie.
Jane graduated from Stockton High School in Stockton, IL, received her Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Bradley University. She was a teacher in District 150, Illinois Central College, and for the Dunlap School District.
Jane enjoyed traveling, reading and most of all spending time with friends and family.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, with a one half hour prior visitation. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle school in Peoria Heights, St Jude Church, or a charity of donor's choice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -